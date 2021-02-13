Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary: The Face Of Women's Empowerment

Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary is celebrated in India as National Women's Day

Today is the 142nd birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, who was named the 'Nightingale of India' by Mahatma Gandhi for her beautiful poetry. Sarojini Naidu became the face of women's empowerment in India. She played a key movement during India's freedom struggle. A firm believer of Satyagraha and a close follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress and also the first woman governor in India. In 1929, she was awarded the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal by the British for her contribution during the plague epidemic in the country.

Sarojini Naidu was a child prodigy. She was barely twelve years old, when she wrote a 1300-line poem 'Lady of the Lake' in six days.

Here's a look at a few memorable quotes from Sarojini Naidu's litarary works:

"Tell me no more of thy love, papeeha,

Wouldst thou recall to my heart, papeeha,

Dreams of delight that are gone,

When swift to my side came the feet of my lover..." - A Love Song From The North by Sarojini Naidu

"Like this alabaster box whose art

Is frail as a cassia-flower, is my heart,

Carven with delicate dreams and wrought

With many a subtle and exquisite thought.

Therein I treasure the spice and scent

Of rich and passionate memories blent

Like odours of cinnamon, sandal and clove,

Of song and sorrow and life and love." - Alabaster by Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu was born to Dr Aghore Nath Chattopadhyay and Varada Sundari Devi on 13th February, 1879. Her father was a scientist, philosopher, and educator who founded the Nizam College of Hyderabad and her mother was a poet.

Sarojini Naidu was born to Dr Aghore Nath Chattopadhyay and Varada Sundari Devi on 13th February, 1879. Her father was a scientist, philosopher, and educator who founded the Nizam College of Hyderabad and her mother was a poet. She was married to Dr Muthyala Govindrajulu Naidu in 1899.