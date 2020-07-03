Saroj Khan Dies At 71, Tributes Pour In For Veteran Choreographer

The three-time National Award winner was being treated in the Guru Nanak Hospital since June 20 after she complained of breathing issues.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be peformed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

New Delhi:

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan died this morning in Mumbai after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner was being treated in the Guru Nanak Hospital since June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory Covid-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was one of the first politicians to pay condelences to the the renowned choreographer.

"My heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan, the renowned choreographer who was paer of 2,000+ evergreen songs. I share the grief of his family, colleagues in the film world and all the fans," he tweeted.

Superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted:

Director and choreographer Remo D'Souza said the death of Saroj Khan was a big loss to dance fraternity.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali''s "Devdas", "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Tezaab" and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" in 2007.

She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar''s production "Kalank" in 2019.

Saroj Khan

