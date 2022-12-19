5 Facts On Sargam Koushal, Mrs World 2022

Ms Koushal is from Jammu and Kashmir and currently lives in Mumbai. She won the title after besting contestants from 63 countries.

Visuals showed her in tears when Mrs World 2021, Shaylyn Ford of the US, presented the crown to her in a ceremony at Las Vegas.

According to her Instagram posts, Ms Koushal holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature. She has previously worked as a teacher in Vizag. She has also shared that her husband works for the Navy.

In her first reaction after being crowned, she said, "We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world."