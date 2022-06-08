Northeast Marching Ahead To Be At Par With Rest Of India: Union Minister

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal the role of Arunachal Pradesh is key in Northeast's development.

The absolute and unwavering commitment towards the Northeast of the BJP-led PM Narendra Modi government has resulted in lasting peace in the region ushering economic resurgence, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said today.

The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in New India, the minister added.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush called upon the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast to become part of the journey of building a strong, prosperous India.

Targetting the Congress, the minister said that the party had neglected the Northeast region for 60 years and even though the BJP-led government at the Centre had to face challenges, its focus on Northeast helped the region "march ahead at par with other parts of the country".

"Congress never gave importance to Northeast in the last 60 years due to which the region remained neglected despite its huge potential. Because of this, we had to face lots of challenges in accelerating the development of the region," said Mr Sonowal.

"In the last eight years, connectivity in the region has developed manifold -- be it road, air, railways or waterways. The Centre has spent Rs 2,63,000 crore in the last eight years for the development of the region. In Arunachal Pradesh, more than 2.20 lakh rural households have received tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. With more than 34,500 houses in Arunachal Pradesh, the PM Awas Yojana has helped people of the state to earn a shelter they can call their home. More than 48,000 LPG connections were given under Ujjwala scheme to the needy people of Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Good governance was possible because of the anti-corruption initiatives taken up by the Centre, he asserted.

"The mantra given by our dynamic Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji, for the overall and holistic development of India and its citizens, is 'Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayash'. With this mantra, the government continues to work on its top priority to further the ease of living of every citizen", he said.

The minister made the comments after visiting the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) in Arunachal Pradesh where he participated in a cleanliness drive.