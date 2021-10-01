Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Members

Assam's Sarbananda Sonowal took the Rajya Sabha oath in Assamese language.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to two newly elected members Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan in his chamber.

Sarbananda Sonowal was elected from Assam and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh in the by-elections held recently.

While Mr Sonowal took oath in Assamese language, Mr Murugan took oath in Tamil.

Mr Sonowal is the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and also of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Mr Murugan is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and also in Information and Broadcasting.



