5 Facts About Santiago Martin, Whose Company Is Biggest Electoral Bonds Donor

Santiago Martin is now expanding into online gaming and casinos and sports betting.

The Election Commission of India released electoral bonds data on Thursday, on its official website, as directed by the Supreme Court. Among the prominent buyers is Future Gaming and Hotel Services, a company related to Santiago Martin, famously known as the 'Lottery King'.

Data revealed that Mr Martin's company bought electoral bonds worth over ₹ 1,350 crore through two different sets of companies. This has drawn scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since March 2022.

Here are some facts about Santiago Martin