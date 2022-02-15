Sansad TV's YouTube Channel Compromised, Name Changed To 'Ethereum'

Sansad TV broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (File photo)

Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, said today that its YouTube account was "compromised" and the channel name to 'Ethereum' by some scamsters, shortly after its account got terminated for allegedly violating YouTube's community guidelines.

"YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP," it said.

"YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday 01 :00 a.m.) including live streaming on this Channel. Also, the Channel name has been changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. However, Sansad TV's Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours," it said in a press statement.

The Sansad TV said that its management was also alerted about the incident by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".