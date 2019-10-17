Tigress Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh Forest Reserve

The young tigress was brought to Madhya Pradesh's Sanjay Tiger Reserve (Representational)

The mutilated carcass of a tigress was found in Sanjay Tiger Reserve's Khokra forest area at Madhyra Pradesh's Sidhi, a forest official said on Thursday. Director of the reserve Ashok Mishra confirmed the death of T-20 tigress, but said the exact cause can be ascertained only after an autopsy.

According to a forest official, they were unable to track the location of the three-and-a-half-year-old tigress for the last one week.

When they finally traced her to Chirchiri Koh with the help of a tracking device fitted on her collar on Wednesday evening, they found her carcass in a mutilated condition along with that of another animal, Mr Mishra added.

After keeping her in close confines for 20 to 25 days, during which the tracking device was placed on her neck, the tigress was set free in the wild, Mr Mishra added.

The young tigress was brought to Madhya Pradesh's Sanjay Tiger Reserve from Panna Tiger Reserve in March 2018, the official said.

