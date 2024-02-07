AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Bail Plea Rejected In Money Laundering Case

Sanjay Singh was arrested in October 2023 in a money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to arrested AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

"No ground for grant of bail to the accused at this stage is made out," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, pronouncing the order.

A detailed copy of the verdict is awaited.

Singh, arrested on October 4, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency opposed the bail plea and contended that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Following a recommendation by Lt Governor V K Saxena, the CBI registered an FIR over the alleged corruption.

