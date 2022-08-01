Sanjay Raut Arrested Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Sena MP's Family Today

Sanjay Raut has alleged he was being targeted by the Centre to weaken Uddhav Thackeray's faction. (File)

The Shiv Sena has planned massive protests across Mumbai against party MP Sanjay Raut's midnight arrest in connection with the re-development of a chawl in the city. Enforcement Directorate officials had searched his home for the most part of Sunday after he refused to appear for questioning despite being summoned twice.

Mr Raut, 60, alleged he was being targeted by the Centre to weaken Uddhav Thackeray's faction. Mr Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, will visit Mr Raut's residence today and meet his family.

Here are the Live Updates on Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Arrest:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 01, 2022 12:56 (IST) Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Arrested MP Sanjay Raut's Family Today

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit arrested party MP Sanjay Raut's residence today and meet his family. Mr Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at midnight after hours of questioning in connection with the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai.