Sanjay Nirupam Asks If Mumbai Congress Has Merged Into Shiv Sena: Report

Is speaking agaginst Shiv Sena "anti-party activity", questioned Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam today asked whether speaking against the Shiv Sena was an "anti-party activity" and sought to know if the Mumbai unit of the grand old party had merged into the Shiv Sena.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Nirupam tagged a news report to say that Mumbai Congress leaders had complained to the party high command about his anti-party activities.

"As per this report, Mumbai Congress leaders have demanded action against me. Because, I wanted a probe into Shiv Sena leaders' land scam... Is speaking against Shiv Sena an anti-party activity? Is Mumbai Congress merged into Shiv Sena?" he asked.

The former MP also tweeted a government advertisement on employment generation programme of the MVA government that carries photographs of Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik and Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

"Hope you have heard that Congress is part of the Maharashtra government. But where is Congress in the government advertisement to provide jobs? I want to tell the Congress leaders who have fallen in love with the Shiv Sena, instead of prostrating before the Shiv Sena, fight it, otherwise the Congress will be finished," he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)