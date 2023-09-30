'Resentment Towards Name': BJP MP On Action Against Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

The hospital in UP's Amethi is named after Varun Gandhi's father.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi today wrote to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak saying the "swift suspension" of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's licence in Amethi, without a thorough investigation, is "an injustice" to all individuals who depend on the institution not only for primary healthcare services but also for their livelihoods.

"While accountability is crucial, it is imperative that principles of fairness and impartiality be upheld," he wrote in a letter posted on X.

Urging the minister to reconsider his decision, taken after the death of a 22-year-old woman due to alleged medical negligence, Mr Gandhi said he hoped citizens' access to medical services remains uninterrupted, while the government ensures a transparent inquiry that addresses immediate concerns, and identifies and rectifies any systemic issues that may have contributed to the incident.

"The hospital, whose foundation stone was laid by former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi in 1982, has stood as a steadfast pillar of healthcare support for the people in Amethi and its neighbouring districts for several decades," Varun Gandhi's letter said, warning that suspending its licence has "far-reaching implications" for the region's healthcare access, employment, and education.

The swift suspension of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's license in Amethi, without a thorough investigation, is an injustice to all individuals who depend on the institution not only for primary healthcare services but also for their livelihoods.



While accountability is crucial, it… pic.twitter.com/9TJNcrIkvd — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 22, 2023

In addition to its healthcare services, the hospital, named after his father, serves as a significant employer, with approximately 450 dedicated staff members and thousands of others whose livelihoods depend on the continuous operation of this institution, Mr Gandhi pointed out, adding that it also plays a role in healthcare education by training 600 nursing and 200 paramedic students yearly.

"Suspending the hospital's licence unilaterally, without affording it any opportunity to explain, raises concerns, as this decision impacts healthcare access, livelihood, and educational continuity," he said, and suggested the matter should be approached with "a sense of proportionality and fairness".

In another post on X with a video report of a protest demonstration by the hospital staff, Varun Gandhi said only the 'vision of humanity' can do justice to their suffering, not the 'arrogance of the system'.

सवाल संजय गांधी अस्पताल के 450 कर्मचारियों और उनके परिवार का ही नहीं, रोज सैकड़ों की संख्या में इलाज कराने वाले सूबे की आम जनता का भी है।



उनकी पीड़ा के साथ न्याय ‘मानवता की दृष्टि' ही कर सकती है, ‘व्यवस्था का अहंकार' नहीं।



कहीं ‘नाम' के प्रति नाराजगी लाखों का ‘काम' न बिगाड़ दे। pic.twitter.com/KsfxNuaPuk — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 30, 2023

Suggesting the action had to do with the 'Gandhi' name in the hospital's name, the BJP MP said resentment towards 'name' could spoil the 'work' of lakhs.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi and Sonia Gandhi is its chairperson while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are the members of the trust.