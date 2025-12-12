Sandeshkhali Witness, Injured Before Hearing, Blames Sheikh Shahjahan For Attack

Bholanath Ghosh, also referred to as Bhola Ghosh, a key witness in cases linked to the Sandeshkhali controversy, was travelling to court on Wednesday when a truck rammed his car, killing his younger son and driver. Ghosh has now accused Sheikh Shahjahan, the jailed former Trinamool Congress leader at the centre of the Sandeshkhali allegations, of "conspiring murder" from behind bars.

Where Was Bholanath Ghosh Going

Ghosh has been described as one of the prime witnesses in the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali in January 2024, as well as related CBI investigations that implicated Shahjahan.

On Wednesday, Ghosh was travelling to the Basirhat court to appear in connection with one of the several cases filed against the Trinamool leader, Sheikh Shahjahan. It should be noted that Ghosh was a close aide of Shahjahan until 2020.

Ghosh's Road Accident

As Ghosh crossed Boyarbari, a high-speed truck hit his car head-on, dragged it along the road, and pushed it into a nearby water body before stopping on the edge. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Ghosh sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to a private facility in Kolkata for treatment. His younger son, Satyajit Ghosh (32), and the car's driver, Sahanur Molla (27), died on the spot. Their bodies were sent to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for post-mortem.

Ghosh Accused Shahjahan Of Conspiring Murder

Ghosh has now lodged a written complaint against eight people, including the truck driver, Alim Molla, and Nazrul Molla, who allegedly helped the driver in escaping from the accident spot.

While speaking exclusively to NDTV, Ghosh alleged that Alim Molla is one of the close associates of Sheikh Shahjahan. He also said Shahjahan "planned the murder" to kill him and his son from jail.

"The incident took place on Wednesday morning, around 9:20. My son and I were going to court. We were not driving at high speed. The truck, coming from the opposite direction, intentionally turned and rammed into our car", Ghosh narrated his ordeal.

Ghosh later learned that some people were following his car on bikes "since we left home."

"I saw Alim Molla driving the truck at the time of the accident. He was wearing a black sweater," Ghosh added.

The key witness also claimed to have received death threats from Shahjahan's men seven days ago.

Further investigation is underway.