Mamata Banerjee Hits Out After BJP Worker's 'Khalistani' Jibe At Cop

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP today after a video surfaced that showed a confrontation between BJP protesters and the state police, after a Sikh officer was called "Khalistani".. Accusing the BJP of practicing "divisive politics", the Chief Minister said she condemns it.

"I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation," read her post on X, formerly Twitter.

"We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she added.

Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI.



Led by Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Subhendu Adhikari, the protesters were on way to Sandeshkhali, when they were stopped by the police.

In the confrontation that followed, one of the protesters apparently called a senior police officer on duty at the spot a "Khalistani".

The video showed the angry officer responding. "I'm wearing a turban, that's why you call me a Khalistani? I will take action about this... You cannot attack my religion. I have not said anything about your religion," the officer is heard saying.

The BJP workers remained unfazed. "You do your job... you just butter them up. you are sycophants," a woman is heard shouting.

The BJP workers were on way to south Bengal's Sandeshkhali after a court order allowed the visit, setting aside the roadblocks imposed by the administration.

The island in Sundarbans, close to Bangladesh border, has been in the eye of a political storm since the locals accused a Trinamool Congress strongman of sexual exploitation and land grabbing.

While a few people have been arrested, the main accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, has been on the run.

Given the turmoil, the administration had placed the area under prohibitory orders banning large gatherings and refused the opposition to visit the spot.