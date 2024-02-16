Sandeshkhali Case In Supreme Court, Probe Sought Into Sex Harassment Charges

The Sandeshkhali case from West Bengal, centered around allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, has now reached the Supreme Court after sparking nationwide outrage.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, urging an impartial investigation by either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations. The petition not only seeks disciplinary action against the responsible police officers but also demands compensation for the victims of the alleged crimes.

The turmoil in Sandeshkhali began on January 5, following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of Trinamool strongman Shajahan Shiekh in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Shajahan's men reportedly assaulted ED officers, leading to a chaotic situation that has since snowballed in a political storm.

The women of Sandeshkhali came forward with allegations of land grabbing and years of torture and sexual harassment.

One of the women alleged that the Trinamool leaders would torture them. "They targeted women by picking up their husbands and beating them up with a stick in the party office. If we refused to go to the party office, they would pick up the men and thrash them so we would be forced to go," she said.

The BJP has targeted the Trinamool Congress government in the state over the allegations. The ruling party has trashed the charges and said the BJP is trying to create unrest in the area. There have been several incidents of violence in the region around the island.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, after a visit to Sandeshkhali, described the situation as "ghastly, shocking, shattering" and submitted a report blaming law enforcement for collaborating with "rowdy elements" in the area. He suggested the formation of a Special Task Force to probe the allegations.