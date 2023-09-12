'Sanatan Dharma Will Be There Forever': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

Sanatan Dharma has been in India for thousands of years, said Saurabh Bhardwaj. (File)

Amid a nationwide row that erupted after Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that ‘Sanatan Dharma' will remain forever.

Delhi Minister Mr Bhardwaj said, "Sanatan Dharma has been in India for thousands of years. So many different traditions came, Turks, Khiljis, many dynasties, but Sanatan Dharma is as great even today as it was before."

“To get involved in such debate is to weaken Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan has always been there and will be there forever. An attempt is being made to create controversy without any reason. All religions should be given equal respect in India. For any religion, we should not do anything that might hurt the followers of that religion”, he further added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhaynidhi Stalin had said that the Sanatan religion should be eradicated.

The DMK leader also drew a parallel between diseases like dengue, and malaria and the 'Sanatan Dharma' which led to controversy across the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)