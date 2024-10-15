Samsung Electronics Workers' Month-Long Strike Likely To End Today

Samsung India has welcomed the potential resolution and expressed gratitude to the government. (File)

The strike by Samsung Electronics workers in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur is likely to end today as significant progress has been made in negotiations between the striking workers and the company, according to sources from both sides.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which represents the workers, will discuss the terms of the agreement in its general body meeting today and announce the withdrawal of the strike if ratified.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the CITU, Samsung workers, and the state ministers of small industries, labour, and industries for their efforts in resolving the issue.

The Tamil Nadu Industries Ministry sources have outlined these terms of the agreement:

All striking workers will return to work immediately.

No retaliatory actions by management against workers involved in the strike.

Workers must cooperate fully with the management and avoid any actions prejudicial to the company's interests.

Both parties have accepted these terms, and the workers have indicated their willingness to end the strike and return to work. However, CITU President Soundararajan, speaking to NDTV, has clarified that the final decision on the strike's withdrawal will only be confirmed after the general body meeting.

Samsung India has welcomed the decision and thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its support. The company has also assured that it will not take action against workers who merely participated in the strike.

The strike, which began more than a month ago, was driven by demands for union recognition, a pay revision, pay parity, and an eight-hour workday. While Samsung conceded to several of these demands, including a Rs. 5,000 wage increase, the issue of union recognition had been a matter of reluctance.

The Tamil Nadu government played a key role in mediating the dispute, with ministers, including Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, stepping in to facilitate discussions. The strike, which initially impacted production ahead of the Diwali season, saw Samsung mitigating the effects by employing contract workers and reorganising its logistics team.