Around 250 Protesting Samsung Electronics Workers Arrested In Tamil Nadu

The Samsung electronics workers have been on strike for a month.

Around 250 striking Samsung electronics workers were arrested by the Kancheepuram police today for allegedly occupying private land without permission and holding protests without permission.

The workers have been on strike for a month, demanding recognition of their union, pay revision, eight-hour work schedule and other benefits.

Last week, Samsung agreed to many of the demands, including a Rs five thousand increment, but refused to recognise the union. It also announced AC buses to transport all workers, Rs one lakh emergency relief to families in the event of the death of a worker and agreed to discuss other demands.

This led to a standoff between the workers and the management. The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, today appealed to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) to withdraw the protest.

The workers claim they have permission from the landowner to gather and protest, but authorities removed the canopy they had set up.

The workers have approached the Madras High Court over the arrest and the court would hear the case later today.

Last night, seven Samsung workers were arrested and later released on bail for allegedly assaulting a police officer after a road accident unrelated to the protests. However, the workers on strike allege that the arrested workers have yet to return after bail.

Today, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu appealed to the CITU to withdraw the protest and assured that the state labour department will comply with the court order in the case over recognising the Samsung workers' union. Claiming that the labour department could not register the union only because of objection by Samsung Electronics he assured the state would abide by the court order.

The arrest comes on a day a few leaders of the alliance parties of the ruling DMK, including the left and VCK, had scheduled to visit protesters.

It's not clear yet if police would release the striking workers or remand them to judicial custody.

Even though Samsung production was hit hard earlier, the company soon managed to keep the impact minimal by roping in contract workers and its logistics team. Earlier Samsung's legal counsel had said the company isn't bound to recognise an unregistered workers' union and that it would hold talks only with a committee of its workers.

Though the strike has come as an embarrassment for the ruling DMK which is on an overdrive to draw investments and generate jobs, government sources say they are working on a solution that would protect workers' welfare and jobs for youth.