BJP Chief Meets Arjuna Awardee, Industrialist As Part Of Outreach Drive

JP Nadda met industrialist and philanthropist Sanjeev Juneja.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday met Arjuna awardee and shooter Anjum Moudgil in Chandigarh as part of his party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

He also met industrialist and philanthropist Sanjeev Juneja in Chandigarh.

Mr Nadda was also accompanied by party's national vice president Saudan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain and Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood.

"As part of the 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign, met with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee sport shooter Anjum Moudgil Ji at her residence in Chandigarh and shared with her the achievements and initiatives made by our government over the past 9 years," Mr Nadda said in his tweet.

After his meeting with industrialist Mr Juneja, Nadda said, "As part of the 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign, met with industrialist and philanthropist @imsanjeevjuneja ji at his residence in Chandigarh today and informed him about the various developmental initiatives and growth measures implemented by our government in the past 9 years under the able leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

Mr Nadda also visited the residence of former Union minister and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who passed away last month after a brief illness. He met the family members of Mr Kataria and expressed grief with them.

Mr Nadda said Mr Kataria dedicated his life to serve the country.

Earlier, the BJP president met former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his residence in Mohali and discussed several issues including political situation in the state.

"It was a pleasure to welcome @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji and Vice President @saudansinghbjp ji at my residence today," said the former chief minister, who is the member of the party's national executive.

Mr Nadda, in his tweet, said, "A detailed discussion was held with former chief minister @capt_amarinder on the state's political situation, development and other topics in Punjab's Mohali."

Mr Nadda said the BJP is committed for the welfare of people of Punjab.

On this occasion, Amarinder Singh's wife and MP Preneet Kaur, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh were also present. Last year, Amarinder Singh had joined the BJP.

Mr Nadda on Wednesday addressed a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as part of the BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

