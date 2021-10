Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau's zonal officer Sameer Wankhede was questioned today in connection with the bribery allegations against him, which his organisation is investigating.

The agency said he would stay in charge of the cruise ship raids case - in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested - unless substantial information is found against him, said Gyaneshwar Singh, who is heading the team that went to Mumbai to investigate him.