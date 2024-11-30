Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe As Samajwadi Team Stopped From Visiting Sambhal

Akhilesh Yadav demanded the suspension of the administrative machinery in Sambhal.

A 15-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) was barred from entering Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal today, prompting a sharp response from party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The team, tasked with investigating recent violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid, was formed under the leadership of UP state assembly LoP Mata Prasad Pandey.

The Sambhal district administration issued a directive banning the entry of outsiders until December 10. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya stated, "No outsider, any social organisation or any public representative can enter into the borders of the district without seeking the permission of the competent authority till December 10."

This measure came against the backdrop of violent clashes in Sambhal on November 24, following a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Protesters opposing the survey clashed with security forces, leading to stone pelting, arson, and the deaths of several individuals.

Reacting strongly to the situation, Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to condemn the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. Mr Yadav accused the government of administrative failure and alleged that the BJP was attempting to shield its negligence.

"Imposing a ban is a failure of the BJP government's governance, administration and government management. If the government had imposed such a ban earlier on those who dreamed of causing riots and made people raise frenzied slogans, the atmosphere of harmony and peace in Sambhal would not have been spoiled," Mr Yadav wrote.

प्रतिबंध लगाना भाजपा सरकार के शासन, प्रशासन और सरकारी प्रबंधन की नाकामी है। ऐसा प्रतिबंध अगर सरकार उन पर पहले ही लगा देती, जिन्होंने दंगा-फ़साद करवाने का सपना देखा और उन्मादी नारे लगवाए तो संभल में सौहार्द-शांति का वातावरण नहीं बिगड़ता।



— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 30, 2024

He also demanded the suspension of the entire administrative machinery in Sambhal for "negligence and conspiracy."

Mata Prasad Pandey claimed that both the Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad and Sambhal District Magistrate contacted him, requesting that he postpone the trip.

"They (administration) should have given me a notice as per the rules that I cannot go there, but no written notice was given. They only talk on the telephone. They deployed the police. The Justice Commission is going there, media people are going there, will there be any unrest if we go there? This government is deliberately stopping us to hide all its work," Mr Pandey said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The SP delegation initially planned to visit Moradabad before heading to Sambhal, intending to meet victims of the violence and their families. However, these plans were derailed as police refused to allow them to leave Mr Pandey's residence.

Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal echoed Mr Pandey's claims, stating that the delegation intended to compile a detailed report on the incident for submission to party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The team included high-profile members such as Legislative Council leader Lal Bihari Yadav, MPs Ziaur Rahman Barq, Harendra Malik, and others.

Ziaur Rahman Barq faces charges related to the violence, accused of committing "provocative acts." Despite this, the Samajwadi leadership maintained that their visit was essential for ensuring transparency and accountability.

Congress state president Ajay Rai has also announced plans for a party delegation to visit the district on December 2.

Amidst the political fallout, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the violence. Retired Justice Devendra Kumar Arora of the Allahabad High Court will lead the probe.