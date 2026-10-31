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Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan Walks Out Of Jail, Then Probe Agency Detains Him

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday had suspended the sentence of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in the alleged Dual PAN Card case and had granted them bail.

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Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan Walks Out Of Jail, Then Probe Agency Detains Him
Khan's supporters were heard raising slogans in his favour.
Lucknow:

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday detained Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from outside the Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh, just as he came out on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case, officials said.

They added that the 78-year-old Khan could be arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) soon.

He will now be produced before a special court in Ghaziabad, where the agency will seek his remand.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday had suspended the sentence of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in the alleged Dual PAN Card case and had granted them bail.

A heavy posse of central paramilitary and police personnel were present with the officials of the Lucknow zone of the federal agency during this procedure.

Khan's supporters were heard raising slogans in his favour.

The ED on Wednesday had said that it has attached the land and building of Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur under the anti-money laundering law. It has booked Khan and others, taking cognisance of 58 police FIRs against him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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