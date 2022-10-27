Akhilesh Yadav's Party Leader Azam Khan Convicted In Hate Speech Case

Azam Khan faces nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been found guilty of hate speech over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in 2019. A court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur will announce his sentence shortly.

Azam Khan was charged for a provocative speech against Yogi Adityanath and IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, then District magistrate.

The senior leader stands to lose his membership of the state assembly if, after his conviction, he is sentenced to two years in jail or more.

Azam Khan was released from jail earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case.

He spent nearly two years in jail.

The Samajwari leader faces nearly 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.