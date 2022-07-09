Mulayam Singh Yadav's Wife Sadhna Yadav Dies After Prolonged Illness

Sadhna Yadav: Akhilesh Yadav is overseeing the arrangements of the last rites. (File)

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday after prolonged illness.

She was suffering from a lung infection and other health issues for the past three months. She was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, where she breathed her last this morning, SP sources said.

Sadhna Yadav was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003.

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP paid a "heartfelt tribute" to Sadhna Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in Delhi at the time of his wife's death, the party sources said, adding that the body is being brought to Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav is overseeing the arrangements and the details of the last rites will be finalised soon, they said.

Senior party leaders and workers started arriving at the SP patriarch's house soon after the news of Sadhna Gupta's death broke.

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना गुप्ता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला,प्रभू पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में जगह दे. आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी और परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की क्षमता दे!

ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 9, 2022

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family.

