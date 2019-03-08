Samajwadi's 1st List Out, Mulayam Singh To Fight From Stronghold Mainpuri

The Samajwadi Party has released its first list of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2019 12:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Samajwadi's 1st List Out, Mulayam Singh To Fight From Stronghold Mainpuri

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri


New Delhi: 

The Samajwadi Party has released its first list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri. In 2014, Mulayam Singh fought from both Mainpuri and Azamgarh, but chose to retain the latter. The Mainpuri seat was then won by Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, a member of the Yadav family.

The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party in the heartland state that has the highest number of seats at 80.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Samajwadi PartyMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Women's DayWomen's Day WishesInternational Women's DayWomen's Day QuotesCivic20 Rs CoinWomen's Day Doodle Live TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsWomen's Day 2019Redmi Note 7Captain Marvel

................................ Advertisement ................................