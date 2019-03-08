Samajwadi's 1st List Out, Mulayam Singh To Fight From Stronghold Mainpuri

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri

The Samajwadi Party has released its first list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri. In 2014, Mulayam Singh fought from both Mainpuri and Azamgarh, but chose to retain the latter. The Mainpuri seat was then won by Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, a member of the Yadav family.

The Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party in the heartland state that has the highest number of seats at 80.