Samajwadi Party Leader Kidnapped, Killed By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Santosh Punem was kidnapped and killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said today.

Punem, who also worked as a contractor, was kidnapped by Maoists on Tuesday from his construction site in Marimalla village.

Locals spotted the body of the SP lawmaker lying in a pool of blood today morning and informed the police.

A team of security personnel rushed to the spot, located deep inside a forest which is 16 km away from the police station, senior police official Divyang Patel said.

The vehicles on spot, including one Bolero and three trucks, were attacked and set on fire by the Maoists.

The Maoists have also refused to return the body of the leader to the family.

Santosh Punem had contested the recently concluded Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Samajwadi Party's ticket from Bijapur. He was also state vice president of Samajwadi Party in Bijapur district of Bastar.

(With inputs from Agencies)