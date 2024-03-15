Samajwadi Party Declares Candidates For 6 Lok Sabha Seats From UP

The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress.

The Samajwadi Party on Friday declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The six candidates are Yashveer Singh (Bijnor), Manoj Kumar (Nagina), Bhanu Pratap Singh (Meerut), Bijendra Singh (Aligarh), Jasveer Valmiki (Hathras) and Daroga Saroj (Lalganj), the party said on X.

