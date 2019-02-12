Small Parties Are With Samajwadi Party-BSP Alliance: Akhilesh Yadav

In this alliance which we have with the BSP, you know that even the Congress is there, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that many small regional players were part of the SP-BSP alliance and all other parties should come together to oust BJP from power at the Centre in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"In this alliance which we have with the BSP, you know that even the Congress is also there. We have given three seats to RLD. Nishad Party has also been included because we have jointly contested the elections in the past. Peace Party has also have supported us," said Mr Yadav.

"In the coming days some parties will support us in the Lok Sabha while some parties will be with us in the Vidhan Sabha elections, said Mr Yadav, while talking to reporters.

In January, SP and BSP forged an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls posing a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP at the Centre. Among all states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 80 Lok Sabha seats, thus plays a crucial role in the government formation at the Centre.