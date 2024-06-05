Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, 4 Of His Family Members Win In UP

Akhilesh Yadav defeated his rival Subrat Pathak of the BJP by a margin of 1,70,922 votes.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with four other members of his family won their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls as the party established itself as the largest one in Uttar Pradesh by winning 37 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav defeated his rival Subrat Pathak of the BJP by a margin of 1,70,922 votes while his wife Dimple Yadav secured a comfortable victory over her nearest rival BJP's Jayveer Singh with a margin of 2,21,639 in Mainpuri.

BSP candidate in Mainpuri Shiv Prasad Yadav bagged 66,814 votes and stood third.

The SP chief's three cousins - Akshay Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Aditya Yadav -- won in Firozabad, Aazamgarh and Badaun, respectively.

In Azamgarh, Dharmendra Yadav defeated his nearest rival Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of the BJP by a margin of 1,61,035 votes. While Dharmendra Yadav polled 5,08,239 votes, Nirahua got 3,47,204 and BSP candidate Mohammad Sabeeha Ansari got 1,79,839 votes.

In Firozabad, Akshay Yadav polled 5,43,037 votes, while his opponent BJP's Vishwadeep Singh got 4,53,725 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and SP leader Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav got 5,01,855 votes in Badaun, defeating BJP's Durvijay Singh Shakya by a margin of 34,991votes.

The party had initially given ticket to Shivpal Yadav for this seat but later fielded his son Aditya.

