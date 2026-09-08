Samajwadi Party Changes Student Wing Dress Code To Blue Ahead Of UP Polls

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has changed the dress code of its student wing, the Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha, replacing its traditional red colour with blue jeans and blue T-shirts, in an apparent effort to connect with Dalit voters and young people.

The decision comes amid preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The new dress code will be seen at the Chhatra Sabha conference being held in Lucknow on Tuesday, where office-bearers and workers are expected to appear in the new blue attire.

The change is being viewed not merely as an organisational decision but also as a political strategy aimed at increasing the party's acceptance among Dalit youth.

In Uttar Pradesh politics, colours have traditionally carried political significance. While blue is associated with Dalit politics and the ideology of BR Ambedkar, the Samajwadi Party has traditionally been identified with red and green.

Against this backdrop, the decision to make blue the prominent colour for the student wing is being seen as carrying a political message, particularly as the SP has been seeking to expand beyond its traditional Yadav-Muslim support base and reach out to Dalit voters.

The party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula also gained electoral significance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The timing of the change is also being viewed as politically significant, coming amid preparations for upcoming elections and efforts to organise young voters.

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party.

In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the Samajwadi Party, and 13 from the Apna Dal.

Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh and is eyeing a win in the 2027 elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)