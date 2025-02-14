Samajwadi MP Charged Over "Heaven Will Be Houseful" Remark On Maha Kumbh

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Afzal Ansari over controversial remarks on the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The complaint alleges that Mr Ansari made statements that not only undermined the dignity of his office but also hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Mr Ansari allegedly commented on the belief that bathing at the Sangam - where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet - purifies a person of sins, adding that heaven will be full if every sinner takes a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

"It is believed that people's sins will be washed away by taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Maha Kumbh. Looking at the massive crowd, it seems now no one will be left in hell and heaven will be houseful," Mr Ansari said.

Additionally, he accused the government of failing to provide an accurate death count from the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh. According to official data, 30 people died and 60 others sustained injuries in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh last month.

The complaint against Mr Ansari was filed by former District Cooperative Bank President Dev Prakash Singh.

This is not the first time Mr Ansari has courted controversy over remarks related to religious practices. Previously, he made comments about the consumption of cannabis at the Kumbh Mela, implying that saints and sadhus indulged in substance abuse. These remarks had already drawn criticism from Hindu religious communities.

According to Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Iraj Raja, an FIR has been registered under Section 299 and Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He further remarked that during religious events, especially the Kumbh Mela, vast amounts of cannabis are consumed. He claimed that if an entire goods train filled with cannabis were sent to the Kumbh, it would still not be enough.

The remarks triggered a massive backlash from Hindu religious leaders and groups, who accused the MP of defaming their religious practices.

Following that incident, Mr Ansari offered an unconditional apology, stating that his remarks were meant to highlight concerns over drug smuggling and not to target religious practices.

