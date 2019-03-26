Sam Pitroda To Lead Congress Campaign Monitoring Committee

The Congress has also finalised an advertisement agency for the elections, say sources.

Unaffected by the recent controversy, the Congress has chosen Sam Pitroda to lead its campaign monitoring committee.

Other members of this committee include Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Rohan Gupta, Praveen Chakravarthi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Divya Spandana and Manish Chatrath.

The team will be monitoring the publicity and campaigns by the Congress party during the Lok Sabha elections and inputs to the leaders.

This comes just days after Sam Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and chairman of Overseas Indian National Congress, had courted controversy after questioned the number of deaths in the air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack of February 14.

He had also reportedly said that post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with air strikes, but "according to me that's not how you deal with world."

BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arun Jaitley and several other party leaders had slammed Sam Pitroda for his comments on the air strike.

