Saluting 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan On His 41st Birthday

Major Unnikrishnan was leading his team of ten commandos of the NSG, to flush out terrorists when he was fatally wounded. Colleagues recall, his last words, "do not come up, I'll handle them."
On the sixth floor of the hotel, Major Unnikrishnan rescued 14 hostages and before he breathed his last, he even arranged for his injured colleague's evacuation.
Friends and colleagues say Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan had always aspired to join the Indian army. A good athlete, Major Unnikrishnan, actively participated in school sports events. His friends recall he even sported a crew cut at school just like army men. Classmates at the National Defence Academy remember him as a kind, calm and composed person.
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father who is a retired ISRO officer says India needs many "Major Unnikrishnans" and he has taken a vow to "create more majors like my son".