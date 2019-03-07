Salman Khan To Promote Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Says Chief Minister

Salman Khan will be present in Madhya Pradesh from April 1 to April 18 tp work in the areas of tourism and heritage, Kamal Nath added.

All India | | Updated: March 07, 2019 23:25 IST
Salman Khan was born in Indore and spent his childhood in the Madhya Pradesh city.(FILE)


Bhopal: 

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said Bollywood star Salman Khan will promote Madhya Pradesh's tourism and heritage.

"As Salman Khan hails from Indore in MP, I spoke to him on the phone and asked him if he would help the state. His reply was 'sure'," Mr Nath said as he presented the report card of his 76-days tenure in the state.

Mr Khan will be present in Madhya Pradesh from April 1 to April 18 tp work in the areas of tourism and heritage, he added.

However, Mr Nath did not comment when asked if the actor would contest on a Congress ticket against Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-time sitting BJP MP Sumitra Mahajan from the Indore seat in the upcoming general election.

Mr Khan was born in Indore and spent his childhood in the Madhya Pradesh city. 

