Salman Khan To Appear In A Jodhpur Court In Blackbuck Case: 10 Points

Actor Salman Khan has appealed against his sentencing

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan will appear in a Jodhpur trial court today in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. The actor, who is out on bail, after being sentenced for five years on April 5, arrived in Jodhpur last night. He was accompanied by sister Alvira Khan, friend Baba Siddiqui and his lawyers. The district and session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, will hear Mr Khan's petition against the sentencing in the poaching case, which goes back to 1998, during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. In the same case, his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh -a resident of Jodhpur were all acquitted due to lack of evidence.