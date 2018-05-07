Salman Khan To Appear In A Jodhpur Court In Blackbuck Case: 10 Points

Actor Salman Khan has appealed against his sentencing
New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan will appear in a Jodhpur trial court today in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. The actor, who is out on bail, after being sentenced for five years on April 5, arrived in Jodhpur last night. He was accompanied by sister Alvira Khan, friend Baba Siddiqui and his lawyers. The district and session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, will hear Mr Khan's petition against the sentencing in the poaching case, which goes back to 1998, during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain. In the same case, his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh -a resident of Jodhpur were all acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Here are top 10 points on Salman Khans case
Bollywood actor Salman Khan will appear in a Jodhpur court today; he has appealed against the five-year sentencing in blackbuck poaching case.
On April 05, the actor was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail, after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur, in 1998.
Mr Khan spent two nights in the Jodhpur central jail, before he was granted bail by the sessions court on April 7
This was the actor's fourth stint in this prison. He had spent a total of 20 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007
Both Judge Khatri and Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who gave him bail in early April, have since been transferred
Earlier the actor was allowed to travel abroad by the Jodhpur sessions court from May 25 to July 10; Mr Khan is scheduled to visit the US, Canada and Nepal for shooting.
After his return to Mumbai on April 7, Mr Khan thanked fans, friends and family for standing by him. "Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless," he had tweeted.
On April 21, a trial court in Mumbai cancelled a bailable arrest warrant against the actor, in the 2002 hit-and-run case, in which the Maharashtra government's appeal against his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court.
On April 23, the Supreme Court stayed criminal proceedings against Mr Khan, in cases lodged in various courts in the country for allegedly making derogatory comments against the 'Valmiki' community members during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
Currently, Salman Khan is shooting for his new project Race 3, with Jacqueline Fernandez in Kashmir