'One Magarmach Down,' Says Harsimrat Badal As Sajjan Kumar Goes To Jail

Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Gandhi family of "sheltering Sajjan Kumar for 34 years".

Sajjan Kumar, who surrendered in a Delhi court today following his conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was called a "magarmach" or crocodile by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. In a series of tweets, the minister also targeted Congress leaders Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath saying they will meet the same fate, after which the party's alleged role in the riots will be exposed.

One Congress 'magarmach' down with Sajjan Kumar being forced to surrender to undergo life imprisonment. Two more - Jagdish Tytler & Kamal Nath left before case reaches Gandhi family & their role in killing Sikhs is exposed. Then only will there be final closure to 1984 genocide. - Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 31, 2018

Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and setting a gurdwara on fire on November 1, 1984 by the Delhi High Court. The court had cancelled a lower court order acquitting him of charges and sentenced him to jail "for the remainder of his natural life". He was told to surrender by December 31.

"It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges truth will prevail," the court had said on December 17.

After his surrender, the former minister was taken to the Mandoli jail in east Delhi.

The former Congress leader has already approached the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and the life term and his lawyers are expecting an early hearing after the top court opens on January 2 after winter vacation.

Ms Badal asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to explain "why his family sheltered him (Sajjan Kumar) for 34 years" and why others -- Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath -- were "protected and rewarded with plum posts".

Now with Sajjan Kumar in jail for life, @RahulGandhi should tell why his family sheltered him for 34 yrs. Few months back Rahul claimed no Congman involved in 1984 genocide. What Sajjan, Tytler & Kamal Nath hold over Gandhi family?Why are they protected &rewarded with plum posts? - Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 31, 2018

Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in Delhi in 1984 in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

While addressing a gathering of UK-based parliamentarians and local leaders in London in August this year, the Congress chief had described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a "very painful tragedy" and said he was "100 per cent" for the punishment for those involved in any violence against anybody. He also ruled out his party's involvement in the massacre.

"I am a victim of violence and I understand what it feels," he had said while referring to the killing of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by the LTTE in 1991 and grandmother Indira Gandhi.

The Akalis lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his comments which they said "rubbed the salt into the wounds" of the Sikh community.

Sajjan Kumar was in the Congress for over four decades. In the last few years, he had been sidelined by the party over allegations that he had led blood-thirsty mobs targeting Sikhs.

While several witnesses and survivors gave accounts of Congress leaders inciting and leading mobs on the streets of Delhi, Sajjan Kumar is the first top leader of the party to be convicted.

The verdict had come out on a day when the Congress took charge in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after its election victories and Kamal Nath took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.