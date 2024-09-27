'What Rahul Gandhi Has Done...': Saif Ali Khan On 'Brave Politician'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has praised Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a brave politician who knows how to handle criticism in an impressive way. "I like a brave and honest politician," he said at the India Today Conclave.

Asked about who he thinks - from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal - as a brave politician who can lead India into the future, Mr Khan said they all are brave politicians.

He went on to praise Mr Gandhi for turning around the disrespect he faced in the past.

"I think what Rahul Gandhi has done is also very impressive. There was a point when people were disrespecting things he was saying or things he was doing. I think he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way," said Mr Khan.

The video is now going viral on social media.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, who also shared the clip on her X handle, said it was true that Mr Gandhi has changed people's views about him.

"Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is full of praise for LoP Rahul Gandhi Ji. What he says is absolutely true-Rahul Gandhi Ji has changed people's views about him through his hard work," she said.