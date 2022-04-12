Saffron Flag Planted On Bihar Mosque On Ram Navami, Many Seen Cheering

The men took out a procession in front of the mosque while celebrating Ram Navami.

A man was seen climbing a mosque wall and planting a saffron flag on top of its gate in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on the occasion of Ram Navami. He was cheered on by scores of men riding bikes, flashing swords, and hockey sticks.

A video of the incident is in wide circulation, showing men thumping the air in jubilation and cheering the man atop the wall as he goes about finding a spot for the flag.

The men took out a procession in front of the Dak Bangla Masjid in Mohammadpur village while celebrating Ram Navami.

SSP Muzaffarpur Jayant Kant has confirmed filing an FIR in the incident but there have been no arrests so far.

Reports say there have been no communal flare-up since he incident.