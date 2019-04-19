Sadhvi Pragya's Remark On 26/11 Hero Hemant Karkare 'Insulting': IPS Body

Sadhvi Pragya joined BJP this week and was named the party's candidate from Bhopal.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Friday condemned BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's "insulting" remarks on former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad Chief Hemant Karkare.

Yesterday, Sadhvi Pragya said that Hemant Karkare, who had died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, had treated her "very badly" and died because of "her curse".

"Ashok Chakra awardee late Hemant Karkare, IPS, made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected," said a tweet from the official handle of the Indian Police Service (Central) Association.

"I had told him you will be finished, and he was killed by terrorists in less than two months," Sadhvi Pragya had said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday fielded Sadhvi Pragya against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency which goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

