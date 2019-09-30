Sacked BSF Soldier To Contest Haryana Polls Against Manohar Lal Khattar

Tej Bahadur Yadav had sought to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had sought to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections, on Monday said he will contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Yadav, who had on Sunday joined regional political outfit Indian National Lok Dal's breakaway faction, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, said that he would contest against Khattar from the Karnal Assembly constituency.

He termed unemployment a major issue in the state.

Dismissed from service after uploading on social media a video showing allegedly poor quality food served to them, Yadav had sought to contest against Modi in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.