Sacked BSF Soldier To Contest Haryana Polls Against Manohar Lal Khattar

Border Security Force trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav was sacked after uploading a video on social media showing allegedly poor quality food served to them.

All India | | Updated: September 30, 2019 17:58 IST
Tej Bahadur Yadav had sought to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi parliamentary seat earlier this year.


Chandigarh: 

Sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had sought to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections, on Monday said he will contest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Yadav, who had on Sunday joined regional political outfit Indian National Lok Dal's breakaway faction, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, said that he would contest against Khattar from the Karnal Assembly constituency.

He termed unemployment a major issue in the state.

Dismissed from service after uploading on social media a video showing allegedly poor quality food served to them, Yadav had sought to contest against Modi in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency as a Samajwadi Party candidate. However, the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers.



