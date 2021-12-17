'Sack Minister' Protest In Parliament Grows Over UP Farmers' Killing

Opposition MPs held up placards in both houses, forcing adjournments. (File)

Demands for Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's sacking led to multiple disruptions in parliament for the third straight day today.

In the Lok Sabha, MPs gathered in the centre of the house, holding placards and shouting slogans.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day, soon after it began the day's business, following a meeting between the government and opposition leaders.

Adjourning the house till Monday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said parties had decided to find a solution and "maintain peace and smooth functioning during House proceedings".

A deadlock over 12 MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha has also blocked all business in the house for days, with the opposition demanding that the action be withdrawn.

Ajay Mishra, a junior Home Minister, is facing strident calls for his removal over the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by his son Ashish Mishra, who has been in jail since October.

His troubles have escalated with a recent probe report calling the running over of farmers, allegedly by an SUV driven by his son, a "planned conspiracy", and asking for new charges against Ashish Mishra. The farmers were crushed "with intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence", the report said.

Though opposition parties say Prime Minister Narendra Modi must sack Ajay Mishra, the ruling BJP has ruled out any such move for now, arguing that a "father cannot be held responsible for his son's actions".

The Congress and other opposition parties have said their protests will continue until the government is forced to sack Mr Mishra.