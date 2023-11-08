'Expel Mahua Moitra From Lok Sabha': Ethics Panel In 500-Page Report

Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra should not be allowed to continue as an MP and her membership should be terminated, the parliamentary Ethics Committee examining the cash-for-query allegations against her has recommended. Calling Mahua Moitra's actions "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal", the committee said it calls for severe punishment.

In the 500-page report accessed by NDTV, the committee has also recommended that a legal, intensive, institutional and time-bound investigation be held into the entire matter by the Centre.

"The money trail of cash transaction between SMT Mahua Moitra and (businessman) Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of a 'quid pro quo' should be investigated by the government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner," the report read.

The report will be submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker during the winter session of parliament and action would be taken after a discussion.

Earlier today, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey – who had flagged the matter to the Lok Sabha Speaker -- posted on X, formerly Twitter, that anti-corruption body Lokpal has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the corruption allegations against Ms Moitra.

"On basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security," read a rough translation of the post by Mr Dubey.

The BJP MP had alleged that Ms Moitra accepted cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in parliament on his behalf to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business rival Adani Group.

