Sachin Tendulkar Meets Bill Gates In Mumbai, Calls It 'Learning Opportunity'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in Mumbai yesterday. Mr Tendulkar and Gates, who is on an India trip, discussed his philanthropic work, especially those related to children's healthcare. The cricketer tweeted pictures with Gates, also featuring his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

The master-blaster thanked Gates for sharing his insights with him.

"We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights@BillGates," he wrote.

Mr Tendulkar and Gates' photos garnered several likes and comments.

"Two legends together," a social media user commented.

"Woaah...legends in one frame," another wrote.

The meeting was organised by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a variety of social and economic issues around the world, including improving healthcare and reducing poverty.

Gates also met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters. "Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.

This is Bill Gates' first visit to India since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India gives me hope for the future. I'm excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger," he tweeted last week.