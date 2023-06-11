At Sachin Pilot's Mega Event, A Call For 'Clean Politics' But No New Party

Sachin Pilot has maintained an intriguing silence on the speculation.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday disappointed pundits angling for him to launch a political outfit or dramatically escalate his feud with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as he led a mega event to mark the death anniversary of his father, Rajesh Pilot, in his home turf of Dausa. The 45-year-old, however, strove to hard sell his credentials as a crusader against corruption and for helping the disadvantaged, even at the cost of putting his own party's government in the crosshairs.

"I have spoken up for a better future for the youth. People here have always supported me. My voice is not weak, I will not step back. The nation needs politics of truth. I don't want people to play with the future of the youth. My policy is clear, I want clean politics," he said.

A memorial service, like every year, was held, with prayers at the statue of the late Rajesh Pilot and the unveiling of a new statue at a Gujjar hostel. The program was eagerly watched over buzz that it could mark a new chapter in Rajasthan politics.

Before the event, Mr Pilot's supporters denied speculation that he may launch a new party with six months to go for elections in Rajasthan. But the Congress leader maintained an intriguing silence on the issue, keeping everyone guessing about his next step.

The Congress party has sought to allay the rumours of a new party being launched, stating that they will fight the elections unitedly. Asked about the developments in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Our party president, and we surely feel there will be a positive solution to this issue."

Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal also dismissed rumours that Mr Pilot may announce his own party and asserted that the Congress will contest Rajasthan's assembly polls unitedly.

"I don't believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that, we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party," Mr Venugopal told news agency PTI.

Both Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot shared messages on Twitter, hailing Rajesh Pilot, without addressing the tension.

In a bid to defuse the tensions between its top leaders in Rajasthan in an election year, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held marathon discussions with Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot last week. After the meetings, the party announced that Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and left all issues to be resolved by the party leadership.

Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Mr Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government, after which he was removed from the posts of the party's state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister. The Congress leadership's attempt last year to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Mr Gehlot's loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place.

Sources close to Mr Pilot have claimed that he wants a resolution of the issues he has raised, especially his demand that the Ashok Gehlot government acts against alleged corruption during the previous BJP regime.

Mr Pilot is said to have taken a "principled position" and the issues of corruption and paper leaks are reportedly his top priorities. In addition to addressing corruption, Mr Pilot's other demands include the reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and making fresh appointments to it, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams following paper leaks.