Sachin Pilot Skips Rajasthan One-On-One With Top Leaders On State Polls

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister and party colleague Ashok Gehlot, is on a public outreach program today on the outskirts of Jaipur even as the Congress gets underway with preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections. Mr Gehlot, party in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra are holding one-to-one meetings with MLAs.

Mr Pilot's Assembly seat, Tonk, was also scheduled for a one-on-one today, but the former Deputy Chief Minister will be conspicuously absent as he is on a solo outreach program. Sources close to Mr Pilot, however, said not much should be read into this as his program was planned before the party scheduled the meetings.

However, inferences are being drawn as Sachin Pilot just a week ago stepped up his attack on his own government's "inaction" over alleged corruption during the earlier Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress war room, former cabinet minister Raghu Sharma also said that not much should be read into Mr Pilot's absence as his program was scheduled earlier. Backing Mr Pilot, he said that though the state government has a zero-tolerance policy for corruption, the investigation into corruption under Ms Raje's governance is wanting.

Congress sources, on the other hand, said Mr Pilot will not appear for discussions today in the one-to-one with Congress MLAs.

Congress wants to focus on Ashok Gehlot's social welfare schemes as they go into the next election, due in a few months, sources said.

Mr Pilot wasn't discussed at all during the one-on-one meetings, which revolved around "inflation relief camps", for which MLAs will shoulder big responsibilities.

Sources said efforts to make "inflation relief camps" a success will be considered during ticket distribution.

The MLAs have been told to make welfare measures their only agenda, and not pay attention to "media noise", sources said. They have also been told to increase their social media engagement, not just by getting more followers, but the number of posts as well.

Mr Pilot's first stop was the Parmanand Dham in Shahpura, Jaipur, where he attended a religious function and addressed crowds.

His next stop is Tiba village in Khetri Tehsil in the Jhunjhunu district for the unveiling of the statue of Sheoram Gujjar, who was killed in the operation in Pulwama after the attack on a CRPF bus, when a commando operation killed the mastermind behind Pulwama. His wife Sunita Devi is yet to be given any kind of employment by the state government. She holds a BEd degree and wants a job as a teacher.

Inflation relief camps will be set up at 2,000 places across the state, including at government hospitals, gas agencies, bus stands, main markets, shopping malls, airports, railway stations, district collectorate offices, panchayat samiti, municipality and other government offices and public places. In rural areas, an inflation relief camp will be set up at each panchayat samiti. In urban areas, there will be a camp at the level of the municipality, two camps at the level of the municipal council, and four camps at the level of the municipal corporation.

People will be informed about the Mukhyamantri Gas Cylinder Yojana, Mukhyamantri Nishulk Bijli Yojana, Mukhyamantri Nishulk Annapurna Food Packet Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, Indira Gandhi Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojana, Social Security Pension Scheme, Palanhar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Durghatna Bima Yojana and other schemes in these camps and given benefits of these schemes on the spot, according to the party's official statement.