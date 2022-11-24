"No Need For Lies": Sachin Pilot On Ashok Gehlot's NDTV Interview

Congress's Sachin Pilot has brushed off Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's sharp attack on him as "unnecessary allegations". Mr Gehlot, he hinted, will do better to focus on Gujarat, which is practically days away from assembly elections. Mr Gehlot is the party in-charge of the state.

"Ashok Gehlot called me 'incompetent', 'traitor' and made lots of allegations. These allegations are completely false, unfounded and unnecessary. What we need is to see how we can strengthen the Congress party. We have to see how we can make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success," said Mr Pilot, who flew down to Madhya Pradesh today to join the foot-march.

"Only Congress can challenge the BJP in the country. Elections are underway in Gujarat, where Ashok Gehlot is in-charge. We have to put up an united fight to defeat the BJP," he added.