People Who Struggled For Poll Victory Must Be Recognised, Rewarded: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot also said that accountability needs to be fixed on the issues like child deaths in Kota.

Hailing the setting up of a coordination panel by the Congress in Rajasthan as a "good move", Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said people who struggled for ensuring victory in polls must be made to feel a valuable part of the ruling government.

Mr Pilot also said that seven crore people of Rajasthan had reposed their faith in the Congress party, and it was only after that the party decided who will be the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister or a Cabinet Minister.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Mr Pilot, who last week completed six years as president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee - the longest to serve in the party in this capacity, said that as part of the government and the RPCC head, it is his responsibility to ensure that the hard labour of party workers is recognised and they are rewarded for their efforts in bringing the party back to power.

"My years of struggle in opposition as party president helped form a special bond with people across the state -- it's my life's biggest asset," he said.

Speaking on the issue of more than 100 infant deaths, the Deputy Chief Minister said that accountability needs to be fixed and corrective measures be taken.

"We should not politicise these issues. Good governance comes from ensuring responsibility and fixing accountability, doing that will at least ensure that there is no repetition of such tragedies and corrective measures are taken immediately," Mr Pilot said.

Such issues must be dealt with a lot of compassion and empathy and people must feel confident that there are measures in place that such tragedies don't happen again, he said.

Mr Pilot had earlier said that the government could have shown more compassion in the matter.

Asked about the setting up of the coordination and manifesto implementation committees, Mr Pilot said, "I think it is a good move. The Congress workers, the party cadre, the people who have really struggled and won the elections, their stakeholdership, their contribution (must be acknowledged), and they must feel that they are a valuable part of the government."

The move will certainly give a lot of confidence to the grassroots workers, the 42-year-old leader said.

On whether it will enhance the voice of the organisation in the government, he said, "When you are in opposition, the party is of paramount importance. When you are part of the government, sometimes we tend to take the party for granted which shouldn't be the case."

All those who worked to put the party in power need appreciation and respect, said Mr Pilot.

"I think the objective (of the committees) is to have a more smoothened process so that people discuss things thoroughly and the government also works in line with what the party wants and what the manifesto states. So there are two committees. I think both will have positive results in delivering governance on the ground," he said.