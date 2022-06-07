"Laughable": Sachin Pilot On BJP-Backed Rajya Sabha Candidate's Claim

Sachin Pilot today dismissed as "laughable" BJP-backed independent Rajya Sabha candidate Subhash Chandra's claim of Congress MLAs cross-voting for him. "He has been fooled by the BJP into contesting and he will be humiliated," the Rajasthan Congress leader told NDTV.

He spoke shortly after media baron Subash Chandra claimed that four Congress MLAs would back him and also reached out to Sachin Pilot, urging him to seize the chance to "take revenge or send a message" by voting for him.

"Subhashji, this is not a TV series or entertainment. This is serious business," Mr Pilot said, taking a dig at the Zee chairman.