After Rahul Gandhi's Public Rebuke, Ashok Gehlot's New Stand: 10 Points

Sachin Pilot, say sources, has the blessings of the Gandhis to take over as Rajasthan Chief Minister after waiting in the wings since 2018, when the Congress won the state election.

Mr Gehlot did all he could to block Mr Pilot, whom he sacked as his deputy after a rebellion nearly brought down his government in 2020. But he had no choice after Rahul Gandhi today backed the "one person, one post" rule.

"We have made a commitment in Udaipur, I expect that the commitment will be maintained," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Kerala on the "one person, one post" rule and whether it would apply to Ashok Gehlot.

After what is seen as a public reprimand, Ashok Gehlot conveyed that he is ready to fall in line.

The 71-year-old is the Gandhis' choice for Congress president but he has held out so far, worrying that if elected, he will need to step down as Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Mr Pilot spent the day with Rahul Gandhi yesterday, walking with him on his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Kerala, and flew out this morning, hours before Mr Gehlot's arrival.

Mr Gehlot said he will try "one last time" to persuade Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress president before filing his papers on Monday for the October 17 election. But Mr Gandhi told reporters that he stood by his decision not to return to the post he quit in 2019.

Last evening, Mr Gehlot met with interim chief Sonia Gandhi to press his case. "One person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president. I will do anything that benefits the party, one post, two posts or three posts, I won't back down," he said before the meeting.

After his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, senior leader KC Venugopal said on the "one man one post" rule: "It will be applicable depending on who contests and wins." But Rahul Gandhi's stern message leaves no room for doubt.