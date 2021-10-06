Sachin Pilot Detained On Way To Meet Families Of Farmers Run Over In UP

Sachin Pilot was detained in Moradabad.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was on his way to meet the families of farmers killed in the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur, was detained this evening. He landed in Delhi earlier in the day and visuals showed him setting out for the BJP-ruled state straight from the airport.

"They are letting others to meet the grieving families, why aren't they allowing us? I just want to meet the families without creating any law-and-order problem," said Sachin Pilot after being detained in Moradabad.

The Ghaziabad Police had launched a special checking drive upon getting information about Sachin Pilot's intended visit to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

"Every vehicle is being checked. The Ghaziabad administration will not permit Sachin Pilot to go Lakhimpur as his presence may cause law and order problems there," City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh, who is on duty at Ghazipur border, told PTI.

Four of the eight people who died in Sunday's violence were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle during their protest against the visit of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Maurya.

Farmers allege it was driven by the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra.

Meanwhile, Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Sitapur where she was kept in detention since Monday morning. A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party has already reached the area.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on her way to meet the families of farmers killed in the violence when she was stopped.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities have now said all parties are permitted to visit Lakhimpur but only five people will be allowed as per Section 144.